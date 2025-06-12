Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energies inks PPA with RUMSL, MPPMCL for 150 MW solar project

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Waaree Energies said it has signed and executed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL) and Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company (MPPMCL) for the supply of 150 MW of solar power.

The project is part of the inter-state transmission system (ISTS) and will facilitate the generation and transmission of clean energy. The power generated will be supplied to MPPMCL and Indian Railways, contributing to Indias renewable energy targets.

Waaree Energies is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4GW for solar cells. With presence across India and 25+ countries worldwide, we offer innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.

The company reported 34.10% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 618.91 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 461.52 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 36.38% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,003.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Shares of Waaree Energies shed 0.35% to Rs 2,872.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

