According to IMD, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions is most likely to continue over plains of Northwest India and West Madhya Pradesh. Heat wave conditions over Western Himalayan Region, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next 3 days. Heat waves to severe heat wave conditions are likely to reduce in these regions after 3 days. Conditions are likely to become favorable for Onset of Monsoon over Kerala during next 5 days.

