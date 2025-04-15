HEC Infra the roof on bagging order worth Rs 9.62 crore from Blue Pine Energy

HEC Infra Projects hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 110.97 after the company announced that it had received a work order worth Rs 9.62 crore from Blue Pine Energy.

The work order involves the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 66 kV double-circuit transmission line on a double-circuit tower, along with a 12 km underground (U/G) cable.

The order is valued at Rs 9.62 crore and is scheduled to be executed within a period of 3 months.

This information was disclosed in a communication to the National Stock Exchange of India Limited on 14 April 2025.

The company has confirmed that none of its promoters or promoter groups has any interest in Blue Pine Energy, and this order does not constitute a related party transaction.

HEC Infra Projects is engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction services. It focuses on electromechanical and instrumentation projects. Its services include transmission, water management systems, solar, lighting, and automation.

The company's standalone net profit declined 62.06% to Rs 1.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 3.77 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rallied 61.24% to Rs 27.54 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

As on 15 April 2025, the companys market cap stood at Rs 120.27 on the NSE.

