Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 38.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.08% to Rs 825.19 crore

Net profit of Orient Cement declined 38.31% to Rs 42.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 825.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 888.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.81% to Rs 91.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.95% to Rs 2708.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3185.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

