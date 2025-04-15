Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Viji Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Viji Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.27% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net profit of Viji Finance reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.73% to Rs 2.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.590.55 7 2.331.93 21 OPM %89.8325.45 -18.8838.34 - PBDT0.830.09 822 0.570.56 2 PBT0.740 0 0.220.20 10 NP0.680 0 0.170.12 42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Revolt Motors launches its first dealership in Kathmandu, Nepal

Biocon Biologics inks a settlement and license agreement with Regeneron

Premier Energies gains after partnering with RENA Technologies for futhering solar cell innovation

IRCON International spurts on securing order worth Rs 127.80 crore

ICICI Bank gains as board mulls fundraising on 19 April

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story