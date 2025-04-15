Viji Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.27% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net profit of Viji Finance reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.73% to Rs 2.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

