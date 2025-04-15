Revolt Motors launches its first dealership in Kathmandu, Nepal

Revolt Motors has officially began operations in Nepal with the launch of its first dealership in the heart of Kathmandu.

Revolt's entry into Nepal is backed by its strategic partnership with MV Dugar Group, one of the most respected names in Nepal's automobile industry. With over five decades of experience, MV Dugar brings deep market knowledge, customer trust, and a strong distribution network to the table. Together, the two companies aim to revolutionize the two wheeler segment in Nepal by introducing intelligent, eco-friendly, and performance-driven electric motorcycles tailored to the region's unique terrain and commuter needs.

Following the successful launch of the Kathmandu dealership, Revolt Motors and MV Dugar Group are set to expand rapidly across Nepal, with plans to open 12 additional showrooms in key cities including Pokhara, Biratnagar, Nepalgunj, Butwal, and Dhangadhi in the coming months. Each dealership will be equipped with dedicated service infrastructure, trained EV technicians, and access to genuine accessories and merchandise to ensure a seamless ownership experience.

Revolt's full product portfolio is now available in Nepal, including the flagship RV400, the performance-focused RV400 BRZ, the versatile RV1+ and RV1 commuter models, and the powerful new RV BlazeX. All models are equipped with advanced features like removable IP67 rated battery packs, regenerative braking, reverse assist, and app-enabled smart connectivity, making them ideal for Nepal's diverse riding conditions.

