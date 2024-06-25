Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paramount Cosmetics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Paramount Cosmetics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 11:32 PM IST
Sales decline 31.36% to Rs 5.10 crore

Net loss of Paramount Cosmetics (India) reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.36% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.48% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.38% to Rs 21.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.107.43 -31 21.8126.72 -18 OPM %-0.399.02 -2.069.92 - PBDT-0.090.33 PL 0.771.15 -33 PBT-0.260.13 PL 0.100.34 -71 NP-0.210.05 PL 0.020.21 -90

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

