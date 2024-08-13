Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 109.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 13 2024
Sales rise 113.85% to Rs 1.39 crore

Net profit of Helpage Finlease rose 109.09% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 113.85% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.390.65 114 OPM %92.8181.54 -PBDT0.350.18 94 PBT0.310.15 107 NP0.230.11 109

Aug 13 2024

