Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 109.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Helpage Finlease rose 109.09% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 113.85% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.390.6592.8181.540.350.180.310.150.230.11

