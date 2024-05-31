Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hem Holdings & Trading standalone net profit rises 1900.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Hem Holdings & Trading standalone net profit rises 1900.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 450.00% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Hem Holdings & Trading rose 1900.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 316.67% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.04 450 0.250.06 317 OPM %86.3650.00 -44.00-66.67 - PBDT0.240.02 1100 0.210.02 950 PBT0.240.02 1100 0.190 0 NP0.200.01 1900 0.15-0.01 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

