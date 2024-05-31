Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TeleCanor Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TeleCanor Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 31 2024
Sales reported at Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of TeleCanor Global reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.260 0 0.260 0 OPM %130.770 -7.690 - PBDT0.34-2.43 LP 0.01-3.21 LP PBT0.34-2.45 LP 0.01-3.23 LP NP0.34-2.45 LP 0.01-3.23 LP

