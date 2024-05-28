Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heranba Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Heranba Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 0.87% to Rs 257.91 crore

Net loss of Heranba Industries reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 11.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.87% to Rs 257.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 260.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.94% to Rs 34.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 1257.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1318.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales257.91260.18 -1 1257.071318.82 -5 OPM %4.797.86 -6.1211.83 - PBDT11.6320.70 -44 78.35160.31 -51 PBT3.6814.62 -75 52.24137.58 -62 NP-0.7311.15 PL 34.50104.37 -67

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

