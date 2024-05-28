Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RACL Geartech consolidated net profit declines 12.03% in the March 2024 quarter

RACL Geartech consolidated net profit declines 12.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.26% to Rs 106.18 crore

Net profit of RACL Geartech declined 12.03% to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.26% to Rs 106.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.26% to Rs 39.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 409.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 358.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales106.1895.43 11 409.52358.21 14 OPM %22.0123.93 -23.4122.79 - PBDT17.6318.90 -7 78.0070.10 11 PBT11.5113.98 -18 53.4551.40 4 NP8.419.56 -12 39.4037.43 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 0.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Consumer goods stocks edge higher

Consumer goods shares gain

Market trade higher; Auto shares accelerate

Broader mkt outperforms; Nifty near 22,450 mark

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit declines 55.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story