Tata Communications consolidated net profit rises 426.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.76% to Rs 5798.07 crore

Net profit of Tata Communications rose 426.58% to Rs 235.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.76% to Rs 5798.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5587.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5798.075587.7820.3720.641022.79975.64385.65372.63235.9644.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News