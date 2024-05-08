Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 16.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 16.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 9616.68 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 16.13% to Rs 935.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 805.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 9616.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8434.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.27% to Rs 3744.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2809.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 37788.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34158.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9616.688434.28 14 37788.6234158.38 11 OPM %13.7212.92 -13.8411.98 - PBDT1488.691307.92 14 6007.554561.01 32 PBT1292.081128.17 15 5250.193863.62 36 NP935.01805.12 16 3744.832809.96 33

First Published: May 08 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

