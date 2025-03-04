Hero MotoCorp Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 3511.85, down 3.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.49% in last one year as compared to a 1.3% slide in NIFTY and a 4.22% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3511.85, down 3.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 22065.45. The Sensex is at 72927.14, down 0.22%.Hero MotoCorp Ltd has lost around 17.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 13.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20538.15, down 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

