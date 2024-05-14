Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OTCO International reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

OTCO International reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales decline 20.21% to Rs 0.75 crore

OTCO International reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.21% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.27% to Rs 2.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.750.94 -20 2.011.27 58 OPM %9.331.06 -6.97-6.30 - PBDT0.070.11 -36 0.130.09 44 PBT0.010.11 -91 0.070.09 -22 NP00.10 -100 0.060.08 -25

First Published: May 14 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

