OTCO International reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.21% to Rs 0.75 crore

OTCO International reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.21% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.27% to Rs 2.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.750.942.011.279.331.066.97-6.300.070.110.130.090.010.110.070.0900.100.060.08

