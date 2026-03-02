Hero MotoCorp posts 44% YoY jump in February two-wheeler sales

Hero MotoCorp has recorded a 44% year-on-year (YoY) rise in total two-wheeler dispatches in February 2026, selling 558,216 units during the month as compared with 388,068 units in February 2025.

The company also reported 18% YoY growth in VAHAN registrations, with 458,346 units registered during February 2026.

Motorcycle dispatches increased by 42% to 499,756 units in February 2026 from 352,312 units in the corresponding month last year. Scooter volumes rose 56% YoY to 58,460 units as against 35,756 units in February 2025, supported by sustained demand in the 100cc125cc segment.

Domestic sales grew 37% YoY to 516,968 units during the period under review. Exports rose 34% to 41,248 units in February 2026 from 30,772 units in the year-ago period, reflecting improved traction in key international markets.

VIDA, the companys electric mobility business, continued its expansion momentum, recording 12,514 VAHAN registrations in February 2026, reflecting rising adoption of electric two-wheelers across key urban markets. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company has dispatched 58,70,636 units, up 7% YoY, as against 53,49,583 units in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors. The company has reported 12% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,349 crore on a 21% increase in revenue from operations from Rs 12,328 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.