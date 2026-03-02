VST Tillers Tractors reported a 36.04% jump in total sales to 4,435 units in February 2026, up from 3,260 units sold in February 2025.

The companys power tiller sales grew by 34.24% to 3,963 units in February 2026, compared to 2,952 units in the same month last year. Tractor sales also grew 53.24% to 472 units in February 2026, up from 308 units sold in February 2025.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and diesel engines.

The companys consolidated net profit soared to Rs 30.43 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 1.28 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 43.5% year-on-year to Rs 314.30 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.