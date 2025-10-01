Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp records sales of more than 6.87 lakh units in Sep

Hero MotoCorp records sales of more than 6.87 lakh units in Sep

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hero MotoCorp today announced a robust start to the festive season, dispatching 687,220 units in September 2025. This momentum marks a solid 8% growth compared to the 637,050 units sold in September of the previous year.

The Company recorded 3,23,230 VAHAN registrations this month, reflecting an year-on year growth of 19%. The positive dispatch performance comes alongside a landmark achievement: Hero MotoCorp became the first Indian company to surpass the 125 Million cumulative two-wheeler production mark. The strong monthly dispatches contributed to a steady growth of 11.3% through Q2 FY26 compared to previous year, driven by the strategic diversification of the product portfolio into newer segments since the beginning of the financial year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aatmanirbharta in Pulses aids in leading domestic production of Pulses reducing imports

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening for equities ahead of RBI policy meet outcome

Fabtech Technologies subscribed 2.03 times

Glottis IPO subscribed 2.05 times

Union Cabinet approves to release an additional installment of Dearness Allowance

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story