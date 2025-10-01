Hero MotoCorp records sales of more than 6.87 lakh units in Sep

Hero MotoCorp today announced a robust start to the festive season, dispatching 687,220 units in September 2025. This momentum marks a solid 8% growth compared to the 637,050 units sold in September of the previous year.

The Company recorded 3,23,230 VAHAN registrations this month, reflecting an year-on year growth of 19%. The positive dispatch performance comes alongside a landmark achievement: Hero MotoCorp became the first Indian company to surpass the 125 Million cumulative two-wheeler production mark. The strong monthly dispatches contributed to a steady growth of 11.3% through Q2 FY26 compared to previous year, driven by the strategic diversification of the product portfolio into newer segments since the beginning of the financial year.