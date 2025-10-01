Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Cabinet approves to release an additional installment of Dearness Allowance

Union Cabinet approves to release an additional installment of Dearness Allowance

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union Cabinet has approved to release an additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f 01.07.2025 representing an increase of 3% over the existing rate of 55% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of increase in both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.10083.96 crore per annum. This will benefit about 49.19 lakh Central Government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners. This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee posts gain

INR recovers some lost ground against US dollar

Market finds relief after eight-day fall; Nifty finishes above 24,800

OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 2.56 times

Advance Agrolife IPO subscribed 1.87 times

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story