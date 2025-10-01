Aatmanirbharta in Pulses aids in leading domestic production of Pulses reducing imports

The Union Cabinet has approved the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses aimed at boosting domestic production and achieving self-sufficiency in pulses. The mission will be implemented from 2025-26 to 2030-31, with a financial outlay of Rs 11,440 crore. Despite of rising population, the domestic production has not kept pace with demand, leading to a 1520% increase in pulse imports. To reduce this import dependency, meet rising demand, maximize production and enhance farmers income, a 6-year Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses was announced in the FY 2025-26 Budget. The Mission will adopt a comprehensive strategy covering research, seed systems, area expansion, procurement and price stability.

To ensure availability of premium quality seeds, states will prepare five-year rolling seed production plans. The breeder seed production will be supervised by ICAR. Foundation and certified seed production will be done by state and central level agencies while being closely tracked through the Seed Authentication, Traceability & Holistic Inventory (SATHI) portal. To make improved varieties widely available, 126 lakh quintals certified seeds will be distributed to pulse-growing farmers, covering 370 lakh hectares by 2030-31.

Expansion of area under pulses by an additional 35 lakh hectares is planned targeting rice fallow areas and other diversifiable lands, supported by promoting inter-cropping and crop diversification. For this, 88 lakh seed kit will be distributed free of cost to the farmers. The mission will help develop post-harvest infrastructure including 1000 processing units, thereby reducing crop losses, improving value addition and increasing farmer incomes strengthening markets and value chains. A major feature of this mission is assured maximum procurement of Tur, Urad and Masoor under Price Support Scheme (PSS) of PM-AASHA. NAFED and NCCF will undertake 100% procurement in participating states for the next four years from farmers who register with these agencies and enter into agreements. Additionally, to safeguard farmer confidence, the mission will establish a mechanism for monitoring global pulse prices.