Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp sells 5.33 lakh units in April 2024

Hero MotoCorp sells 5.33 lakh units in April 2024

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hero MotoCorp sold 533,585 units of motorcycles and scooters in April 2024. This translates into a robust 34.7% growth over the corresponding month (April 2023), when it had sold 3.96 lakh units and a sequential growth of 9% over the previous month's (March 2024) sales of 490,415.

The volume growth in the month of April highlights the company's sales trend, especially in the 125cc and 400+cc segments. The Xtreme 125R is witnessing a strong pull across the country and the company is swiftly ramping-up supplies to ensure smooth deliveries.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hero MotoCorp launches Vida Advantage

Hero MotoCorp posts 51% YoY rise in Q3 PAT; sales volume at 14.60 lakh units

Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 0.03%, up for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 1.65%, rises for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Board of Rajesh Exports approves change in directorate

Tata Motors, Havells India and Adani stocks in spotlight

Board of Vardhman Special Steels approves capex of Rs 33 cr for capacity expansion

Ester Industries signs joint venture agreement with Loop Industries Inc.

Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit declines 44.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story