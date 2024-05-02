Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit declines 44.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit declines 44.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 7.22% to Rs 455.64 crore

Net profit of Cigniti Technologies declined 44.88% to Rs 27.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 455.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 424.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.62% to Rs 165.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 168.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 1815.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1647.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales455.64424.97 7 1815.011647.58 10 OPM %6.5616.09 -12.2214.43 - PBDT45.0270.92 -37 250.71248.02 1 PBT37.2363.91 -42 220.38221.64 -1 NP27.1449.24 -45 165.59168.32 -2

