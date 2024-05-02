Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit declines 44.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.22% to Rs 455.64 crore

Net profit of Cigniti Technologies declined 44.88% to Rs 27.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 455.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 424.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.62% to Rs 165.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 168.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 1815.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1647.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

