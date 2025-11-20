Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hester Biosciences appoints Ashish Desai as CFO

Hester Biosciences appoints Ashish Desai as CFO

Image
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Hester Biosciences announced the appointment of Ashish Desai as chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective 20 November 2025.

Ashish Desai, Group Finance Controller at Hester Biosciences, is a Chartered Accountant with over 25 years of experience in accounting, finance, auditing, costing, and taxation. He has driven key initiatives in financial restructuring, treasury management, trade finance, and cost optimization, while strengthening systems and internal controls. Before joining Hester, he served as CFO at Blue Ray Aviation and previously held senior finance roles at Shreeyam Power & Steel Industries and other organizations.

Hester Biosciences is one of the leading animal health care companies & the second-largest poultry vaccine manufacturer in India.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 76.2% to Rs 14.45 crore on a 15.2% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 70.97 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Hester Biosciences rose 0.59% to Rs 1,672 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

