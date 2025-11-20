Volumes spurt at Indiamart Intermesh Ltd counter

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd saw volume of 2.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 54.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3689 shares

Tech Mahindra Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 November 2025.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd saw volume of 2.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 54.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3689 shares. The stock dropped 0.29% to Rs.2,405.55. Volumes stood at 2804 shares in the last session.

Tech Mahindra Ltd recorded volume of 14.66 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.55% to Rs.1,460.50. Volumes stood at 2.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Sammaan Capital Ltd clocked volume of 34.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.53% to Rs.162.20. Volumes stood at 26.95 lakh shares in the last session. Radico Khaitan Ltd clocked volume of 36358 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9515 shares. The stock gained 7.62% to Rs.3,474.50. Volumes stood at 8553 shares in the last session. TBO Tek Ltd saw volume of 16020 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4476 shares. The stock increased 5.82% to Rs.1,703.00. Volumes stood at 2026 shares in the last session.