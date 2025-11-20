Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaiprakash Power rallies on Adani's selection as successful bidder for JAL

Jaiprakash Power rallies on Adani's selection as successful bidder for JAL

Image
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jaiprakash Power Ventures surged 9.06% to Rs 22.15 after Adani Enterprises was named the successful resolution applicant for Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) under the insolvency process.

Adani Enterprises said it received the Letter of Intent from the Resolution Professional on 19 November at 3:05 p.m. after the Committee of Creditors approved its resolution plan. JAL is undergoing corporate insolvency proceedings and has interests in engineering, construction, cement, power, real estate, fertilisers and hospitality through its subsidiaries and affiliates.

Adani stated that the plans implementation requires clearance from the National Company Law Tribunals Allahabad Bench and other regulatory bodies. The resolution may be executed through Adani Enterprises or other Adani group entities, including special purpose vehicles.

Media reports indicated that Adani's Rs 13,500 crore bid prevailed over Vedanta's Rs 17,000 crore offer because lenders preferred the higher upfront payment. Vedanta had proposed a five-year payout schedule, while Adani committed to completing payments within 1.5-2 years.

Jaiprakash Associates owes creditors Rs 55,000 crore, making it one of Indias largest ongoing insolvency cases.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures is engaged in the business of thermal and hydro power generation, coal mining and cement grinding. The company presently owns and operates three power plants with an aggregate capacity of 2220 MW, 2 MTPA Cement Grinding Unit and 3.92 MTPA Captive Coal Mine.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures declined 0.31% to Rs 182.10 crore while net sales rose 17.28% to Rs 1438.30 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's external commercial borrowing filings tumble 14.40% on month in Sep-25

Nifty trades above 26,100 level; FMCG shares rally

Dollar index surges above 100 mark; US jobs data in focus

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

Mahindra Holidays surges on foray into Leisure Hospitality segment

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story