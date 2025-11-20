Wall Street edges higher led by Tech rebound; Nvidia earnings and Fed minutes keep markets cautious

The Nasdaq gained 0.6%, the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, and the Dow inched up 0.1% following bargain hunting after recent declines amid AI bubble fears.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed up 131.38 points or 0.6 percent at 22,564.23 but had surged by as much as 1.7 percent in early trading. The S&P 500 also rose 24.84 points or 0.4 percent to 6,642.16 while the narrower Dow inched up 47.03 points or 0.1 percent to 46,138.77.

Wall Street opened higher as bargain hunters stepped in after several sessions of weakness tied to worries about a looming AI bubble, but gains faded as attention shifted to Nvidias upcoming earnings and Fed policy uncertainty. Traders remained cautious because Nvidias results are seen as a key test of whether massive AI spending is sustainable and because the Fed minutes signaled divided views on another rate cut in December.[1][2][3][4]

Early buying was supported by Nvidias 2.9% rebound from near one-month lows and optimism around its history of beating earnings expectations, though many investors are now more focused on any hint of softness in demand or margins. At the same time, the Feds October 2829 minutes showed officials strongly disagreed over the need for another 25-basis-point cut at the December 910 meeting, with many preferring to leave rates unchanged for the rest of the year, reinforcing the markets lack of clear direction. Semiconductor stocks strongly moved upwards following recent weakness, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbing by 1.8 percent after ending Tuesday's trading at its lowest closing level in over month. Gold stocks were considerably strong, as reflected by the 1.2 percent gain posted by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. Energy stocks moved sharply lower along with the price of crude oil, dragging the NYSE Arca Oil Index down by 1.7 percent.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.3 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.4 percent. The major European markets moved to the downside over the course of the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent. In the bond market, treasuries showed a lack of direction before eventually closing slightly lower. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1 basis point to 4.13 percent.