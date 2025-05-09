Hester Biosciences registers 30% YoY jump in Q4 PAT PAT to Rs 9.6 crore

The animal healthcare company has reported 30% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 9.63 crore on a 5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 76.67 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The Animal Division, which includes both Ruminants and Pet health products, reported an 8% growth in revenue to Rs 30.53 crore in Q4 FY25.

The Poultry Healthcare divisions revenue grew by 3% YoY to Rs 46.08 crore during the period under review.

While EBITDA expanded by 8% YoY to Rs 14.76 crore, EBITDA margin remained constant at 19%.

On a consolidated basis, the company has recorded 76% drop in net profit to Rs 1.54 crore even as a revenues increased by 3% to Rs 81.92 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

For FY25, Hester Bio has registered a net profit of Rs 28.82 crore (up 36% YoY) and revenue from operations of Rs 304.54 crore (up 2% YoY).

In its outlook, the company said that it remains focused on deepening its presence across all core segments while maintaining strong operational discipline. The company is on track to launch the Avian Influenza vaccine and expand its portfolio of feed supplements and disinfectants in the Poultry Healthcare Division, creating new domestic and export opportunities.

In the Animal Division, efforts will be on broadening the nutritional and therapeutic product range to meet evolving market needs and strengthen market share. Continued investments in product development, supply chain efficiency, and customer engagement will drive sustainable growth.

"Hester is also prioritising international expansion, with a strong focus on scaling its Africa operations and strengthening its presence in existing and new geographies, aligned with its long-term vision of global leadership in animal healthcare, the company stated.

Hester Biosciences Limited is one of the Indias leading animal health company, manufacturing vaccines and health products. It is the second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer, with approximately 35% market share in India.

The scrip slipped 3.20% to currently trade at Rs 1643.50 on the BSE.

