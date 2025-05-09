Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit rises 1.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit rises 1.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 14.78% to Rs 4139.36 crore

Net profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy rose 1.02% to Rs 218.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.78% to Rs 4139.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3606.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.24% to Rs 908.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1034.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.72% to Rs 15137.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13195.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4139.363606.20 15 15137.5013195.22 15 OPM %12.4512.25 -12.3211.90 - PBDT525.80471.21 12 1952.361595.84 22 PBT297.17331.85 -10 1241.19939.80 32 NP218.75216.54 1 908.101034.79 -12

First Published: May 09 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

