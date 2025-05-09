Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 85.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 85.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.29% to Rs 725.91 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena rose 85.45% to Rs 135.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.29% to Rs 725.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 613.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.61% to Rs 332.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 321.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.26% to Rs 2500.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2506.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales725.91613.67 18 2500.002506.44 0 OPM %27.8222.24 -21.0921.52 - PBDT223.59157.69 42 600.12598.41 0 PBT182.15122.43 49 443.71461.19 -4 NP135.3272.97 85 332.77321.19 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit rises 1.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit rises 14.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 26.44% in the March 2025 quarter

GHCL Textiles standalone net profit rises 38.54% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 09 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story