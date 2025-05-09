Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 85.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.29% to Rs 725.91 croreNet profit of Intellect Design Arena rose 85.45% to Rs 135.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.29% to Rs 725.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 613.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.61% to Rs 332.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 321.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.26% to Rs 2500.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2506.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
