Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Sutlej Textiles and Industries reported to Rs 12.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 25.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.40% to Rs 678.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 656.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 68.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 135.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 2676.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2703.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

678.67656.352676.762703.201.290.661.60-1.370.71-2.161.21-78.14-26.79-30.10-110.00-195.18-12.59-25.55-68.40-135.56

