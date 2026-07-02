Commercial Syn Bags Ltd, IFGL Refractories Ltd, Control Print Ltd and Orient Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 July 2026.

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd, IFGL Refractories Ltd, Control Print Ltd and Orient Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 July 2026.

Hexagon Nutrition Ltd surged 17.37% to Rs 70.56 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd soared 16.52% to Rs 181.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3732 shares in the past one month. IFGL Refractories Ltd spiked 14.25% to Rs 204.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29007 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2733 shares in the past one month. Control Print Ltd gained 13.34% to Rs 716.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1545 shares in the past one month.