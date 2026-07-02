RHI Magnesita India Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd and C.E. Info Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2026.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd and C.E. Info Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2026.

Zensar Technologies Ltd surged 12.11% to Rs 478.6 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61117 shares in the past one month.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd spiked 9.98% to Rs 426.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month. PC Jeweller Ltd soared 7.52% to Rs 9.44. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.48 lakh shares in the past one month. eClerx Services Ltd rose 7.42% to Rs 1431.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13279 shares in the past one month.