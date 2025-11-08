Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hexaware Technologies completes four acquisition transactions

Hexaware Technologies completes four acquisition transactions

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Hexaware Technologies announced the completion of the following acquisitions in accordance with securities purchase agreements entered into for each of the transactions:

(a) 100% stake in Cybersolve (I) India from Identity and Access Solutions LLC (IAAS) by Hexaware Technologies;

(b) 100% stake in IAAS from IAAS Holdings LLC (IAAS Holdings) by Hexaware Technologies, Inc. (HT Inc), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company,

(c) 100% stake in IT Glitterz LLC from IT Glitterz Holdings LLC by Hexaware Technologies, Inc. and

(d) 100% stake in Identity And Access Solutions Canada, Inc. from Anushree Agarwal and Neha Agarwal by Hexaware Technologies Canada (Hexaware Canada), a wholly subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

