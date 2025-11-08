Ashoka Buildcon secures Rs 539 cr project from North Western Railway

Ashoka Buildcon has received letter of acceptance from North Western Railway, Ajmer for upgradation of existing Electric traction system from 1 x 25 kV to 2 x 25 kV along with modification of existing OHE for 160 kmph few Sections of Ajmer Division of North Western Railway. The accepted bid project cost is Rs 539.35 crore.

