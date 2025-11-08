Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon secures Rs 539 cr project from North Western Railway

Ashoka Buildcon secures Rs 539 cr project from North Western Railway

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Ashoka Buildcon has received letter of acceptance from North Western Railway, Ajmer for upgradation of existing Electric traction system from 1 x 25 kV to 2 x 25 kV along with modification of existing OHE for 160 kmph few Sections of Ajmer Division of North Western Railway. The accepted bid project cost is Rs 539.35 crore.

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

