SK Finance standalone net profit rises 13.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of SK Finance rose 13.38% to Rs 91.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 700.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 588.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.700.33588.5558.7758.71132.04111.40119.2799.7591.5980.78

