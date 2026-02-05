Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit declines 8.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.27% to Rs 3478.20 crore

Net profit of Hexaware Technologies declined 8.47% to Rs 291.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 318.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.27% to Rs 3478.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3154.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.39% to Rs 1369.20 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 1176.40 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 13430.40 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 11974.40 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.