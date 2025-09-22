Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 1.53%, gains for five straight sessions

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5491, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.3% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% fall in NIFTY and a 2.02% fall in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5491, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25304.8. The Sensex is at 82459.38, down 0.2%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 8.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27219.55, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.9 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5474.5, up 1.37% on the day.