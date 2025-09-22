Maruti Suzuki India Ltd up for fifth session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 15915, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.48% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% drop in NIFTY and a 2.02% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 15915, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25304.8. The Sensex is at 82459.38, down 0.2%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has risen around 10.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27219.55, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.64 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 15871, up 0.26% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 25.48% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% drop in NIFTY and a 2.02% drop in the Nifty Auto index.