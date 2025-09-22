Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India Ltd up for fifth session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd up for fifth session

Image
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 15915, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.48% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% drop in NIFTY and a 2.02% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 15915, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25304.8. The Sensex is at 82459.38, down 0.2%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has risen around 10.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27219.55, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 15871, up 0.26% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 25.48% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% drop in NIFTY and a 2.02% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 35.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 1.53%, gains for five straight sessions

Axis Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

Hexaware Tech expects no material impact from US visa fee changes

Rossell Techsys hits record high after inking supply contract with Boeing

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story