Hexaware Technologies Ltd has lost 5.09% over last one month compared to 2.06% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.17% drop in the SENSEX

Hexaware Technologies Ltd fell 3.3% today to trade at Rs 527. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.7% to quote at 29525.76. The index is down 2.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Persistent Systems Ltd decreased 2.72% and VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd lost 1.99% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 15.11 % over last one year compared to the 4.77% fall in benchmark SENSEX.