Hexaware Technologies named among ISG Top 15 Sourcing Standout

Hexaware Technologies has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

Hexaware was among the leading providers in the Breakthrough 15 category in the global market, based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the past 12 months, according to the 4Q 2025 Global ISG Index.

Now in its 93rd consecutive quarter, the ISG Index provides an independent quarterly review of sourcing industry data and trends and names the top 15 commercial providers across revenue based categories and regions, including providers competing in both traditional sourcing and as a-service markets.