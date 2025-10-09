HFCL gains after securing export order worth $34.19 million

HFCL rose 1.04% to Rs 73.98 after the company announced that it has secured an export order valued at $34.19 million (approximately Rs 303.35 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables.

The order has been bagged through HFCLs overseas wholly owned subsidiary from a renowned international customer. According to the company, the optical fiber cables will be manufactured and supplied as per the customers specifications, with the execution timeline extending up to April 2026.

In a regulatory filing, HFCL clarified that neither the promoters nor any member of the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority. The company also stated that the deal does not fall under related party transactions as defined by applicable regulations.