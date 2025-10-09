IIFL Finance climbs on MD & CEO appointment at subsidiary IIFL Home Finance

IIFL Finance added 1.35% to Rs 495.30 after the appointment of Girish Kousgi as the managing director (MD) & chief executive officer of its wholly owned subsidiary, IIFL Home Finance, effective from 30 October 2025, for a period of five years.

Girish Kousgi is a seasoned leader in the financial services sector, bringing nearly three decades of diverse experience across banking and finance. He possesses deep expertise in asset and liability management, with a strong focus on mortgages, retail lending, SME, and agri-business.

Throughout his career, Kousgi has worked across a broad suite of financial products, including home loans, business loans, loan against property (LAP), personal loans, mortgages, deposits, and rural finance offerings. He has consistently demonstrated strategic leadership in sales, product development, credit underwriting, risk management, and operations.

He has held senior leadership positions at several reputed institutions, including serving as managing director and CEO of PNB Housing Finance and Can Fin Homes. He has also held key roles at Tata Capital Financial Services, IDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. Kousgi holds an Executive Master's Diploma in Business Administration from the Institute of Commerce and Trade and is a graduate in Commerce (B.Com). IIFL Finance is a middle layer Non-Banking Financial Company not accepting public deposits registered with the Reserve Bank of India (the RBI) and primarily engaged in financing and related activities. The company enabling the company to carry on business as a non-banking financial company. the company offers a broad suite of financial products and deals majorly into loans such as gold loan, loans to Micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME), loan against securities and digital finance loans.