Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Finance climbs on MD & CEO appointment at subsidiary IIFL Home Finance

IIFL Finance climbs on MD & CEO appointment at subsidiary IIFL Home Finance

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IIFL Finance added 1.35% to Rs 495.30 after the appointment of Girish Kousgi as the managing director (MD) & chief executive officer of its wholly owned subsidiary, IIFL Home Finance, effective from 30 October 2025, for a period of five years.

Girish Kousgi is a seasoned leader in the financial services sector, bringing nearly three decades of diverse experience across banking and finance. He possesses deep expertise in asset and liability management, with a strong focus on mortgages, retail lending, SME, and agri-business.

Throughout his career, Kousgi has worked across a broad suite of financial products, including home loans, business loans, loan against property (LAP), personal loans, mortgages, deposits, and rural finance offerings. He has consistently demonstrated strategic leadership in sales, product development, credit underwriting, risk management, and operations.

He has held senior leadership positions at several reputed institutions, including serving as managing director and CEO of PNB Housing Finance and Can Fin Homes. He has also held key roles at Tata Capital Financial Services, IDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank.

Kousgi holds an Executive Master's Diploma in Business Administration from the Institute of Commerce and Trade and is a graduate in Commerce (B.Com).

IIFL Finance is a middle layer Non-Banking Financial Company not accepting public deposits registered with the Reserve Bank of India (the RBI) and primarily engaged in financing and related activities. The company enabling the company to carry on business as a non-banking financial company. the company offers a broad suite of financial products and deals majorly into loans such as gold loan, loans to Micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME), loan against securities and digital finance loans.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 19% to Rs 233.35 crore on 12.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,959.30 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prestige Estates jumps on strong business update

Bhageria Industries launches new Plasticizers & Ethoxylates product line

Revolt Motors appoints Roy Kurian as President

Tata Capital IPO ends with 1.95 times subscription

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story