BHEL inks exclusive MOU with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) said that it has entered into a long-term exclusive memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore.
Under this 10-year agreement, the two companies will collaborate on the development of hydrogen fuel cell-based rolling stock, with a focus on business sharing and joint operations.
The partnership is aimed at enabling BHELs entry into a new market segment.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems.
The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 445.50 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 211.40 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations saw a marginal year-on-year (YoY) increase of 0.03%, reaching Rs 5,486.91 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
The scrip had advanced 0.62% to end at Rs 212.40 on the BSE on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app