BHEL inks exclusive MOU with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) said that it has entered into a long-term exclusive memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore.

Under this 10-year agreement, the two companies will collaborate on the development of hydrogen fuel cell-based rolling stock, with a focus on business sharing and joint operations.

The partnership is aimed at enabling BHELs entry into a new market segment.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems.

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 445.50 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 211.40 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations saw a marginal year-on-year (YoY) increase of 0.03%, reaching Rs 5,486.91 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The scrip had advanced 0.62% to end at Rs 212.40 on the BSE on Friday.

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

