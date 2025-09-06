NTPC Green Energy inks MoU to roll out hydrogen fuelling station at VOC port

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) to promote green energy technologies.

NGEL will setup a green hydrogen fuelling station in VOC Port along with hydrogen based internal combustion engine trucks for the VOC port operation. This will open an option of phasing out fossil fuel trucks in favour clean and green fuels bringing decarbonisation and energy security.

NTPC is successfully operating the green hydrogen blending project at Surat, Gujarat for over two years and already taken similar mobility initiatives at Leh, Ladakh, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha and Kandla Port, Gujarat.