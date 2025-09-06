Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy inks MoU to roll out hydrogen fuelling station at VOC port

NTPC Green Energy inks MoU to roll out hydrogen fuelling station at VOC port

Image
Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) to promote green energy technologies.

NGEL will setup a green hydrogen fuelling station in VOC Port along with hydrogen based internal combustion engine trucks for the VOC port operation. This will open an option of phasing out fossil fuel trucks in favour clean and green fuels bringing decarbonisation and energy security.

NTPC is successfully operating the green hydrogen blending project at Surat, Gujarat for over two years and already taken similar mobility initiatives at Leh, Ladakh, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha and Kandla Port, Gujarat.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) was incorporated as a fully owned subsidiary of NTPC on 7 April 2022 for developing RE parks and projects. It had been established as the renewable energy (RE) arm of NTPC with all the operational and under construction projects transferred to NGEL.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 59.1% to Rs 220.48 crore on 17.6% increase in net sales to Rs 680.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter rose 0.53% to settle at Rs 104.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

