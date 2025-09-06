Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Imagicaa acquires 6.65 MW solar power plant

Imagicaa acquires 6.65 MW solar power plant

Image
Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Imagicaaworld Entertainment has executed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Giriraj Enterprises and/or its partners, on 06 September 2025 i.e. today, for the purchase of a Solar Power Plant of 6.65 MW at Mandrup, Solapur, Maharashtra (Business Undertaking) owned by Giriraj Enterprises on a slump sale basis on going concern basis at a purchase consideration of Rs. 16 crore. The shareholders' approval for the above transaction was received on 13 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

