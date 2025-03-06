BJP secures two out of three MLC seats in Telangana, strengthens presence in state

The BJP secured two out of three Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats in Telangana, winning the prestigious Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad Graduates constituency. BJPs Chinnamile Anji Reddy triumphed by a margin of 5,106 votes after the second-preference count of votes. He received a total 98,637 votes while his immediate Congress rival V Narender Reddy got 93,531.

A day before, the BJP and Progressive Recognized Teachers Union (PRTU) had bagged one each of the two teachers MLC seats for which elections were held. M Komaraiah of the BJP bagged the Medak-Nizamabad-Karimnagar-Adilabad teachers MLC seat while PRTU candidate P. Sripal Reddy won the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam teachers constituency.

Meanwhile, celebrations erupted among BJP supporters in Karimnagar, with Central Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party workers gathering in a victory rally. He hailed the win as a Ramzan gift to the Congress and declared that the BJP has firmly established itself as a formidable alternative in Telangana. He said BJPs extensive campaign efforts across Northern Telangana as key to their success.

