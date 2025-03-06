BJP secures two out of three MLC seats in Telangana, strengthens presence in state

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The BJP secured two out of three Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats in Telangana, winning the prestigious Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad Graduates constituency. BJPs Chinnamile Anji Reddy triumphed by a margin of 5,106 votes after the second-preference count of votes. He received a total 98,637 votes while his immediate Congress rival V Narender Reddy got 93,531.

Union minister Bandi Sanjay cited BJPs extensive campaign efforts across Northern Telangana as key to their success.

A day before, the BJP and Progressive Recognized Teachers Union (PRTU) had bagged one each of the two teachers MLC seats for which elections were held. M Komaraiah of the BJP bagged the Medak-Nizamabad-Karimnagar-Adilabad teachers MLC seat while PRTU candidate P. Sripal Reddy won the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam teachers constituency.

Meanwhile, celebrations erupted among BJP supporters in Karimnagar, with Central Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party workers gathering in a victory rally. He hailed the win as a Ramzan gift to the Congress and declared that the BJP has firmly established itself as a formidable alternative in Telangana. He said BJPs extensive campaign efforts across Northern Telangana as key to their success.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

