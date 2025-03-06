Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RIL gains on bullish brokerage calls

RIL gains on bullish brokerage calls

Image
Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Industries (RIL) rose 1.29% to Rs 1190.90 after a foreign broker reaffirmed its "buy" rating on the stock, setting a target price of Rs 1,600.

The foreign broker cited a potential recovery in RILs retail business and an anticipated tariff hike in its telecom unit as key growth drivers.

Adding to the momentum, a domestic brokerage upgraded RIL to "buy" with a revised target of Rs 1,400, citing an improved risk-reward outlook following the recent stock correction. It expects retail business growth in the coming quarters, while updates on telecom, IPO timelines, and tariff hikes could serve as further catalysts.

RIL is the largest private sector corporation in India. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

RIL had reported a 12% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to a record high of Rs 21,930 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. RIL's Q3 revenue grew 7.7% to Rs 267,186 crore, while EBITDA climbed 7.8% to Rs 48,003 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IOL Chemicals jumps after receiving CEP for Quetiapine Fumarate

Sensex, Nifty pare losses; broader market outperforms

Oriental Rail Infra hits the roof after bagging Rs 1.61-cr order from North Western Railways

Metal shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story