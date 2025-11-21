Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HGINFRA - KPIL successfully bid for Maharashtra Metro Rail project of Rs 1415 cr

HGINFRA - KPIL successfully bid for Maharashtra Metro Rail project of Rs 1415 cr

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
H.G. Infra Engineering (HGINFRA) jointly with Kalpataru Projects International has been declared as L-1 bidder by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) in a Joint Venture bidding. HGINFRA has 40% share and Kalpataru Projects International has 60% share in the Joint Venture for the below project. The bid project cost is Rs 1415 crore against MMRCL estimated project cost of Rs 1424 crore.

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

