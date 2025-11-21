Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 2.34%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 2.34%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Metal index ended down 2.34% at 10142.55 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd slipped 3.97%, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd shed 3.24% and Steel Authority of India Ltd dropped 2.97%. The Nifty Metal index is up 16.00% over last one year compared to the 11.64% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 1.86% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.47% to close at 26068.15 while the SENSEX is down 0.47% to close at 85231.92 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR sinks to record low, breaks 89 per US dollar mark

RBI announces interlinking of UPI with TARGET Instant Payment Settlement of Eurosystem

Excelsoft Technologies IPO subscribed 43.19 times

Sudeep Pharma IPO subscribed 1.42 times

Nifty November futures trade at premium

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story