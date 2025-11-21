Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 2.34%

Nifty Metal index ended down 2.34% at 10142.55 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd slipped 3.97%, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd shed 3.24% and Steel Authority of India Ltd dropped 2.97%. The Nifty Metal index is up 16.00% over last one year compared to the 11.64% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 1.86% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.47% to close at 26068.15 while the SENSEX is down 0.47% to close at 85231.92 today.

